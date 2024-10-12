How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 12: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 2:23 am Saturday, October 12, 2024

In a Saturday MLB Playoff slate that includes a lot of thrilling matchups, the Detroit Tigers versus the Cleveland Guardians is a game to catch.

Information on how to watch today’s MLB action is included for you.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Oct. 12

Detroit Tigers (86-76) at Cleveland Guardians (92-69)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Max

Max When: 1:08 PM ET

1:08 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Matthew Boyd (2-2, 2.72 ERA)

Matthew Boyd (2-2, 2.72 ERA) Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal (18-4, 2.39 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (86-76) at New York Yankees (94-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Max

Max When: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: TBA

TBA Royals Starter: TBA

