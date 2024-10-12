How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Oct. 13
Published 10:57 pm Saturday, October 12, 2024
Today’s WNBA playoff slate includes only one contest — the Minnesota Lynx versus the New York Liberty.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Game
Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
