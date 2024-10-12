Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12

Published 5:20 am Saturday, October 12, 2024

By Data Skrive

Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Detroit Red Wings. Prop bets for Marchessault in that upcoming Predators-Red Wings matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -140, Under: +110)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +180, Under: -238)

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • In 82 games last season, Marchessault had a plus-minus rating of -2, and averaged 17:53 on the ice.
  • He picked up at least one point in 46 games, and had 69 points in total last season.
  • On the power play, Marchessault had eight goals and nine assists.
  • Marchessault averaged 3.2 shots per game, with a shooting percentage of 15.8%.
  • In 82 games, he had 69 points, with 15 multi-point games.

Red Wings Defensive Insights

  • The Red Wings ranked 24th in goals against, giving up 273 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL play.
  • With a goal differential of +2, it was 16th in the league.
  • The Red Wings did not secure a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Red Wings (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit
82 Games 2
69 Points 3
42 Goals 3
27 Assists 0

