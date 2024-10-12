Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12
Published 5:20 am Saturday, October 12, 2024
Roman Josi will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Detroit Red Wings face off on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Josi interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -245, Under: +185)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -166, Under: +130)
Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 12, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Josi Prop Insights
- In 82 games last season, Josi averaged 24:37 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +12.
- Josi had 85 points last season, getting at least one point in 55 different games.
- He had nine goals on the power play, plus 24 assists.
- Josi averaged 3.3 shots per game, with a shooting percentage of 8.6%.
- In 82 games played last season, he recorded 85 points, with 21 multi-point games.
Red Wings Defensive Insights
- The Red Wings conceded 273 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 24th in NHL play in goals against.
- With a goal differential of +2, it was 16th in the league.
- The Red Wings did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Josi vs. Red Wings (2023 – 2024)
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Detroit
|82
|Games
|2
|85
|Points
|1
|23
|Goals
|0
|62
|Assists
|1
