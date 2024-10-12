Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12 Published 5:20 am Saturday, October 12, 2024

Roman Josi will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and Detroit Red Wings face off on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Josi interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -245, Under: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -245, Under: +185) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -166, Under: +130)

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Saturday, October 12, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

In 82 games last season, Josi averaged 24:37 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +12.

Josi had 85 points last season, getting at least one point in 55 different games.

He had nine goals on the power play, plus 24 assists.

Josi averaged 3.3 shots per game, with a shooting percentage of 8.6%.

In 82 games played last season, he recorded 85 points, with 21 multi-point games.

Red Wings Defensive Insights

The Red Wings conceded 273 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 24th in NHL play in goals against.

With a goal differential of +2, it was 16th in the league.

The Red Wings did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Red Wings (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 82 Games 2 85 Points 1 23 Goals 0 62 Assists 1

