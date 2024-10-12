Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12

Published 5:20 am Saturday, October 12, 2024

By Data Skrive

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game - October 12

Roman Josi will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Detroit Red Wings face off on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Josi interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -245, Under: +185)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -166, Under: +130)

Bet on Roman Josi props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • In 82 games last season, Josi averaged 24:37 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +12.
  • Josi had 85 points last season, getting at least one point in 55 different games.
  • He had nine goals on the power play, plus 24 assists.
  • Josi averaged 3.3 shots per game, with a shooting percentage of 8.6%.
  • In 82 games played last season, he recorded 85 points, with 21 multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Josi props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Red Wings Defensive Insights

  • The Red Wings conceded 273 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 24th in NHL play in goals against.
  • With a goal differential of +2, it was 16th in the league.
  • The Red Wings did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Josi vs. Red Wings (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit
82 Games 2
85 Points 1
23 Goals 0
62 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Player Props

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game - October 12

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game - October 12

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game - October 12

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game - October 12

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup