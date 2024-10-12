Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12
Published 5:20 am Saturday, October 12, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, play the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, October 12, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on O’Reilly’s props against the Red Wings? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -166, Under: +130)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +114, Under: -145)
Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 12, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- In 82 games last season, O’Reilly had a plus-minus rating of +6, and averaged 19:45 on the ice.
- O’Reilly accumulated at least one point in 44 games last season, and 69 points in total.
- On the power play, O’Reilly had 14 goals and 14 assists.
- O’Reilly averaged 2.2 shots per game, with a shooting percentage of 14.4%.
- In 82 games, he had 69 points, with 19 multi-point games.
Red Wings Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Red Wings allowed 273 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 24th in league action.
- It had the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at +2.
- The Red Wings did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Red Wings (2023 – 2024)
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Detroit
|82
|Games
|2
|69
|Points
|0
|26
|Goals
|0
|43
|Assists
|0
