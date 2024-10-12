Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12

Published 5:20 am Saturday, October 12, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, play the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, October 12, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on O’Reilly’s props against the Red Wings? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -166, Under: +130)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +114, Under: -145)

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • In 82 games last season, O’Reilly had a plus-minus rating of +6, and averaged 19:45 on the ice.
  • O’Reilly accumulated at least one point in 44 games last season, and 69 points in total.
  • On the power play, O’Reilly had 14 goals and 14 assists.
  • O’Reilly averaged 2.2 shots per game, with a shooting percentage of 14.4%.
  • In 82 games, he had 69 points, with 19 multi-point games.

Red Wings Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Red Wings allowed 273 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 24th in league action.
  • It had the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at +2.
  • The Red Wings did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Red Wings (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit
82 Games 2
69 Points 0
26 Goals 0
43 Assists 0

