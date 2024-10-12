Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12 Published 5:20 am Saturday, October 12, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, play the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, October 12, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on O’Reilly’s props against the Red Wings? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -166, Under: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -166, Under: +130) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +114, Under: -145)

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Saturday, October 12, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

In 82 games last season, O’Reilly had a plus-minus rating of +6, and averaged 19:45 on the ice.

O’Reilly accumulated at least one point in 44 games last season, and 69 points in total.

On the power play, O’Reilly had 14 goals and 14 assists.

O’Reilly averaged 2.2 shots per game, with a shooting percentage of 14.4%.

In 82 games, he had 69 points, with 19 multi-point games.

Red Wings Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Red Wings allowed 273 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 24th in league action.

It had the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at +2.

The Red Wings did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Red Wings (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 82 Games 2 69 Points 0 26 Goals 0 43 Assists 0

