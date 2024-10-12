SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 7 2024 Published 8:30 pm Saturday, October 12, 2024

The Week 7 college football slate includes seven games featuring SEC teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.

Jump to Matchup:

Missouri vs. UMass | South Carolina vs. Alabama

SEC Scores | Week 7

Missouri 45 – UMass 3

Missouri covered the 27.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup went under the 54.5-point total.

Missouri Top Performers

Passing: Brady Cook (14-for-19, 219 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Brady Cook (14-for-19, 219 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Marcus Carroll (15 ATT, 91 YDS, 3 TDs)

Marcus Carroll (15 ATT, 91 YDS, 3 TDs) Receiving: Joshua Manning (4 TAR, 2 REC, 68 YDS, 1 TD)

UMass Top Performers

Passing: Taisun Phommachanh (12-for-22, 132 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Taisun Phommachanh (12-for-22, 132 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Te’Rai Powell (1 ATT, 39 YDS)

Te’Rai Powell (1 ATT, 39 YDS) Receiving: Jakobie James (9 TAR, 6 REC, 80 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Missouri UMass 461 Total Yards 237 230 Passing Yards 142 231 Rushing Yards 95 0 Turnovers 2

Alabama 27 – South Carolina 25

South Carolina covered the 22.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup covered the 50.5-point total.

Alabama Top Performers

Passing: Jalen Milroe (16-for-23, 209 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)

Jalen Milroe (16-for-23, 209 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs) Rushing: Jamarion Miller (12 ATT, 42 YDS)

Jamarion Miller (12 ATT, 42 YDS) Receiving: Germie Bernard (7 TAR, 4 REC, 89 YDS, 1 TD)

South Carolina Top Performers

Passing: LaNorris Sellers (23-for-31, 238 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

LaNorris Sellers (23-for-31, 238 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Raheim Sanders (16 ATT, 78 YDS, 1 TD)

Raheim Sanders (16 ATT, 78 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Mazeo Bennett (3 TAR, 3 REC, 57 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

South Carolina Alabama 374 Total Yards 313 242 Passing Yards 209 132 Rushing Yards 104 4 Turnovers 2

Upcoming Week 7 SEC Schedule

Vanderbilt Commodores at Kentucky Wildcats

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Oct. 12

Saturday, Oct. 12 Game Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Kroger Field TV Channel: SECN

