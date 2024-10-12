SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 7 2024
Published 8:30 pm Saturday, October 12, 2024
The Week 7 college football slate includes seven games featuring SEC teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.
Jump to Matchup:
Missouri vs. UMass | South Carolina vs. Alabama
SEC Scores | Week 7
Missouri 45 – UMass 3
Missouri covered the 27.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup went under the 54.5-point total.
Missouri Top Performers
- Passing: Brady Cook (14-for-19, 219 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Marcus Carroll (15 ATT, 91 YDS, 3 TDs)
- Receiving: Joshua Manning (4 TAR, 2 REC, 68 YDS, 1 TD)
UMass Top Performers
- Passing: Taisun Phommachanh (12-for-22, 132 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Te’Rai Powell (1 ATT, 39 YDS)
- Receiving: Jakobie James (9 TAR, 6 REC, 80 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Missouri
|UMass
|461
|Total Yards
|237
|230
|Passing Yards
|142
|231
|Rushing Yards
|95
|0
|Turnovers
|2
Alabama 27 – South Carolina 25
South Carolina covered the 22.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup covered the 50.5-point total.
Alabama Top Performers
- Passing: Jalen Milroe (16-for-23, 209 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Jamarion Miller (12 ATT, 42 YDS)
- Receiving: Germie Bernard (7 TAR, 4 REC, 89 YDS, 1 TD)
South Carolina Top Performers
- Passing: LaNorris Sellers (23-for-31, 238 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Raheim Sanders (16 ATT, 78 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Mazeo Bennett (3 TAR, 3 REC, 57 YDS, 1 TD)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|South Carolina
|Alabama
|374
|Total Yards
|313
|242
|Passing Yards
|209
|132
|Rushing Yards
|104
|4
|Turnovers
|2
Upcoming Week 7 SEC Schedule
Vanderbilt Commodores at Kentucky Wildcats
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Oct. 12
- Game Location: Lexington, Kentucky
- Venue: Kroger Field
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
