Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12 Published 5:20 am Saturday, October 12, 2024

Steven Stamkos will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and Detroit Red Wings face off at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Stamkos? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +124, Under: -160)

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Saturday, October 12, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

In 79 games last season, Stamkos averaged 17:33 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -21.

Stamkos had 81 points last season, getting at least one point in 50 different games.

On the power play, he scored 19 goals, and picked up 20 assists.

Stamkos’ shooting percentage last season was 15.3%, and he averaged 3.2 shots per game.

In 79 games, he had 81 points, with 21 multi-point games.

Red Wings Defensive Insights

The Red Wings ranked 24th in goals against, conceding 273 total goals (3.3 per game) in league play.

Its +2 goal differential was 16th in the league.

The Red Wings did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Red Wings (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 79 Games 3 81 Points 4 40 Goals 3 41 Assists 1

