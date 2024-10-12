Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12

Published 5:20 am Saturday, October 12, 2024

By Data Skrive

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game - October 12

Steven Stamkos will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Detroit Red Wings face off at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Stamkos? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +124, Under: -160)

Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • In 79 games last season, Stamkos averaged 17:33 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -21.
  • Stamkos had 81 points last season, getting at least one point in 50 different games.
  • On the power play, he scored 19 goals, and picked up 20 assists.
  • Stamkos’ shooting percentage last season was 15.3%, and he averaged 3.2 shots per game.
  • In 79 games, he had 81 points, with 21 multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Red Wings Defensive Insights

  • The Red Wings ranked 24th in goals against, conceding 273 total goals (3.3 per game) in league play.
  • Its +2 goal differential was 16th in the league.
  • The Red Wings did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Stamkos vs. Red Wings (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit
79 Games 3
81 Points 4
40 Goals 3
41 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Player Props

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game - October 12

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game - October 12

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game - October 12

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game - October 12

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Red Wings Game – October 12

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup