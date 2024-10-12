Titans vs. Colts Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 6 Published 4:38 pm Saturday, October 12, 2024

Our computer model predicts a victory for the Indianapolis Colts when they meet the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. ET — for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

The Titans own the best defense this season in terms of total yards (243.8 yards allowed per game), but they rank third-worst on the offensive side of the ball (256.3 yards per game). With 23.8 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Colts rank 13th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 24th, giving up 24.4 points per contest.

Titans vs. Colts Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Colts (+2.5) Over (43) Colts 23, Titans 22

Titans Betting Info

Based on this matchup’s moneyline, the Titans have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

Tennessee has covered once in four chances against the spread this season.

The Titans have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

So far this season, two Tennessee games have hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 43 points, 3.5 higher than the average total in Titans games this season.

Colts Betting Info

The Colts have a 45.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Indianapolis has compiled a 4-1-0 record against the spread this year.

The Colts have an ATS record of 3-0 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season.

In 2024, three Indianapolis games have hit the over.

This season, Colts games have resulted in an average scoring total of 43.9, which is 0.9 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Titans vs. Colts 2024 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Titans 19.8 22.5 15.5 27 24 18 Colts 23.8 24.4 25 23 22 26.5

