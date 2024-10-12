Will DeAndre Hopkins Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Published 2:18 pm Saturday, October 12, 2024
DeAndre Hopkins was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans play the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. Check out Hopkins’ stats below.
Heading into Week 6, Hopkins has 10 receptions for 121 yards — 12.1 yards per catch — and one receiving touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 14 occasions.
DeAndre Hopkins Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Hopkins (limited participation in practice, rest) is on the Titans’ injury report this week, but he does not yet have a game status listed.
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Titans this week:
- Treylon Burks (FP/personal): 3 Rec; 24 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Titans vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Day: October 13, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Spread: Titans -3
- Total: 43 points
Hopkins 2024 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|14
|10
|121
|7
|1
|12.1
Hopkins Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 2
|@Jets
|2
|1
|9
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|7
|6
|73
|1
|Week 4
|@Dolphins
|4
|2
|31
|0
