Will DeAndre Hopkins Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 2:18 pm Saturday, October 12, 2024

DeAndre Hopkins was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans play the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. Check out Hopkins’ stats below.

Heading into Week 6, Hopkins has 10 receptions for 121 yards — 12.1 yards per catch — and one receiving touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 14 occasions.

DeAndre Hopkins Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Hopkins (limited participation in practice, rest) is on the Titans’ injury report this week, but he does not yet have a game status listed.

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Titans this week: Treylon Burks (FP/personal): 3 Rec; 24 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Titans vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: October 13, 2024

October 13, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV Channel: CBS

CBS

Watch this game on Paramount+

Watch this game on Paramount+ Spread: Titans -3

Titans -3 Total: 43 points

Hopkins 2024 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 14 10 121 7 1 12.1

Hopkins Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 1 1 8 0 Week 2 @Jets 2 1 9 0 Week 3 @Packers 7 6 73 1 Week 4 @Dolphins 4 2 31 0

