Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 12? Published 12:24 am Saturday, October 12, 2024

For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Filip Forsberg a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg 2023-24 stats and insights

In 36 of 82 games last season, Forsberg scored — and 10 times he scored multiple goals.

He scored three goals against the Red Wings last season in two games (11 shots).

On the power play, Forsberg picked up 13 goals and 19 assists.

He took 4.2 shots per game, sinking 13.8% of them.

Red Wings 2023-24 defensive stats

Defensively, the Red Wings gave up 273 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 24th in league action.

The Red Wings did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Saturday, October 12, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

