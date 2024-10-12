Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 12? Published 12:24 am Saturday, October 12, 2024

In the upcoming game against the Detroit Red Wings, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Gustav Nyquist to light the lamp for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Red Wings?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Nyquist 2023-24 stats and insights

Nyquist scored in 22 of 81 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He took five shots in two games against the Red Wings last season, and scored two goals.

Nyquist posted five goals and 19 assists on the power play.

He took 1.9 shots per game, sinking 15% of them.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Red Wings 2023-24 defensive stats

The Red Wings conceded 273 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 24th in NHL action in goals against.

The Red Wings did not earn a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Saturday, October 12, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.