Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 12? Published 12:24 am Saturday, October 12, 2024

When the Nashville Predators take on the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault 2023-24 stats and insights

In 29 of 82 games last season, Marchessault scored — and 10 times he scored multiple goals.

In two games versus the Red Wings last season, he took 13 shots and scored three goals.

On the power play, he scored eight goals while picking up nine assists.

He took 3.2 shots per game, sinking 15.8% of them.

Red Wings 2023-24 defensive stats

The Red Wings gave up 273 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 24th in NHL action in goals against.

The Red Wings did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Saturday, October 12, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

