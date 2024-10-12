Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 12?
Published 12:24 am Saturday, October 12, 2024
When the Nashville Predators take on the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Marchessault 2023-24 stats and insights
- In 29 of 82 games last season, Marchessault scored — and 10 times he scored multiple goals.
- In two games versus the Red Wings last season, he took 13 shots and scored three goals.
- On the power play, he scored eight goals while picking up nine assists.
- He took 3.2 shots per game, sinking 15.8% of them.
Red Wings 2023-24 defensive stats
- The Red Wings gave up 273 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 24th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Red Wings did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 12, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
