Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 12? Published 12:24 am Saturday, October 12, 2024

Can we expect Roman Josi lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators play the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi 2023-24 stats and insights

In 20 of 82 games last season, Josi scored — and three times he scored multiple goals.

He took six shots in two games against the Red Wings last season, but did not score.

He posted nine goals (plus 24 assists) on the power play.

Josi averaged 3.3 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 8.6%.

Red Wings 2023-24 defensive stats

The Red Wings ranked 24th in goals against, allowing 273 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL play.

The Red Wings did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Saturday, October 12, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

