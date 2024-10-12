Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 12?
Published 12:24 am Saturday, October 12, 2024
Can we expect Roman Josi lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators play the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Josi 2023-24 stats and insights
- In 20 of 82 games last season, Josi scored — and three times he scored multiple goals.
- He took six shots in two games against the Red Wings last season, but did not score.
- He posted nine goals (plus 24 assists) on the power play.
- Josi averaged 3.3 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 8.6%.
Red Wings 2023-24 defensive stats
- The Red Wings ranked 24th in goals against, allowing 273 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL play.
- The Red Wings did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 12, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
