Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 12?
Published 12:24 am Saturday, October 12, 2024
The Nashville Predators’ upcoming game against the Detroit Red Wings is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Ryan O’Reilly light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Red Wings?
Email newsletter signup
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
O’Reilly 2023-24 stats and insights
- O’Reilly scored in 23 of 82 games last season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- In two games against the Red Wings last season, he attempted four shots, but did not score a goal.
- On the power play, he scored 14 goals while picking up 14 assists.
- He took 2.2 shots per game, sinking 14.4% of them.
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Red Wings 2023-24 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Red Wings gave up 273 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 24th in league play.
- The Red Wings did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Predators vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 12, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.