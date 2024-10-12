Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 12?

Published 12:24 am Saturday, October 12, 2024

By Data Skrive

Will Ryan O'Reilly Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 12?

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming game against the Detroit Red Wings is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Ryan O’Reilly light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Red Wings?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

O’Reilly 2023-24 stats and insights

  • O’Reilly scored in 23 of 82 games last season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • In two games against the Red Wings last season, he attempted four shots, but did not score a goal.
  • On the power play, he scored 14 goals while picking up 14 assists.
  • He took 2.2 shots per game, sinking 14.4% of them.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Red Wings 2023-24 defensive stats

  • Defensively, the Red Wings gave up 273 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 24th in league play.
  • The Red Wings did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Red Wings game info

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Player Props

Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 12?

Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 12?

Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 12?

Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 12?

Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 12?

Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 12?

Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 12?

Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 12?

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup