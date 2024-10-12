Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 12? Published 12:24 am Saturday, October 12, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming game against the Detroit Red Wings is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Ryan O’Reilly light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Red Wings?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

O’Reilly 2023-24 stats and insights

O’Reilly scored in 23 of 82 games last season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In two games against the Red Wings last season, he attempted four shots, but did not score a goal.

On the power play, he scored 14 goals while picking up 14 assists.

He took 2.2 shots per game, sinking 14.4% of them.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Red Wings 2023-24 defensive stats

Defensively, the Red Wings gave up 273 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 24th in league play.

The Red Wings did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Saturday, October 12, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.