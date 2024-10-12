Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on October 12? Published 12:24 am Saturday, October 12, 2024

For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Steven Stamkos a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos 2023-24 stats and insights

Stamkos scored in 29 of 79 games last season, and had multiple goals in eight of those games.

He attempted 18 shots in three games against the Red Wings last season, and scored three goals.

On the power play, he scored 19 goals while picking up 20 assists.

He took 3.2 shots per game, sinking 15.3% of them.

Red Wings 2023-24 defensive stats

The Red Wings allowed 273 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 24th in NHL play in goals against.

The Red Wings did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 20.5 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Saturday, October 12, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

