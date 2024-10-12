Will Will Levis Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 2:18 pm Saturday, October 12, 2024

Will Levis was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Tennessee Titans’ Week 6 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Seeking Levis’ stats? Here’s everything you need to know.

Entering Week 6, Levis is averaging 151 passing yards per game (604 total). Other season stats include four touchdown passes, six interceptions and a 68.4% completion percentage (67-for-98), plus 13 carries for 91 yards.

Email newsletter signup

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Will Levis Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Levis (full participation in practice, shoulder) is on the Titans’ injury report this week, but he does not currently have a game status listed.

Titans vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: October 13, 2024

October 13, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Paramount+ Spread: Titans -3

Titans -3 Total: 43 points

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Levis 2024 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 67 98 68.4% 604 4 6 6.2 13 91 0

Levis Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action all season long on Fubo.

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 19 32 127 1 2 4 36 0 Week 2 @Jets 19 28 192 1 1 4 38 0 Week 3 @Packers 26 34 260 2 2 3 12 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 3 4 25 0 1 2 5 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.