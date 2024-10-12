Will Will Levis Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Published 2:18 pm Saturday, October 12, 2024
Will Levis was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Tennessee Titans’ Week 6 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Seeking Levis’ stats? Here’s everything you need to know.
Entering Week 6, Levis is averaging 151 passing yards per game (604 total). Other season stats include four touchdown passes, six interceptions and a 68.4% completion percentage (67-for-98), plus 13 carries for 91 yards.
Will Levis Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Levis (full participation in practice, shoulder) is on the Titans’ injury report this week, but he does not currently have a game status listed.
Titans vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Day: October 13, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+
- Spread: Titans -3
- Total: 43 points
Levis 2024 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|67
|98
|68.4%
|604
|4
|6
|6.2
|13
|91
|0
Levis Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|19
|32
|127
|1
|2
|4
|36
|0
|Week 2
|@Jets
|19
|28
|192
|1
|1
|4
|38
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|26
|34
|260
|2
|2
|3
|12
|0
|Week 4
|@Dolphins
|3
|4
|25
|0
|1
|2
|5
|0
