How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Monday, Oct. 13: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 8:21 am Sunday, October 13, 2024

The New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers hit the field for one of many exciting matchups on the MLB Playoff schedule today.

Wager on today’s MLB action at BetMGM.

Email newsletter signup

If you’re searching for live coverage of today’s MLB play, we’ve got you covered. Take a look at the links below.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Oct. 13

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

New York Mets (89-73) at Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.17 ERA)

Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.17 ERA) Mets Starter: Kodai Senga (1-0, 3.38 ERA)

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.