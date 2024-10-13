MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 13 Published 6:12 am Sunday, October 13, 2024

The New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field for one of many compelling matchups on the MLB Playoff slate today.

For analysis of all the important games in the MLB today, dive into our betting preview below.

MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 13

New York Mets (89-73) at Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -160

Dodgers -160 Moneyline Underdog: Mets +135

Mets +135 Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Dodgers 5, Mets 4

Dodgers 5, Mets 4 Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-160) over the Mets (+135)

Dodgers (-160) over the Mets (+135) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.17 ERA)

Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.17 ERA) Mets Starter: Kodai Senga (1-0, 3.38 ERA)

