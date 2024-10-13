October 13 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 12:13 am Sunday, October 13, 2024

The games in a Sunday NHL slate that shouldn’t be missed include the Minnesota Wild playing the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre.

If you’re searching for live coverage of today’s NHL play, we’ve got you covered. Check out the links below.

How to Watch October 13 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Minnesota Wild @ Winnipeg Jets 6 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Calgary Flames @ Edmonton Oilers 8 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Seattle Kraken @ Dallas Stars 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Anaheim Ducks @ Vegas Golden Knights 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.