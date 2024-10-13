October 14 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 8:13 pm Sunday, October 13, 2024

Today’s NHL schedule has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is the Utah Hockey Club taking on the New Jersey Devils.

There is coverage available for all the action in the NHL today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

How to Watch October 14 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Florida Panthers @ Boston Bruins 1 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Los Angeles Kings @ Ottawa Senators 1 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Utah Hockey Club @ New Jersey Devils 1 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Detroit Red Wings @ New York Rangers 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Pittsburgh Penguins @ Montreal Canadiens 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New York Islanders @ Colorado Avalanche 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.