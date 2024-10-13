SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 8

Week 8 of the college football season is here. To see how each SEC team compares to the rest of the conference, check out our power rankings below.

SEC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Texas

  • Current Record: 6-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 12-0
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 95th
  • Last Game Result: W 34-3 vs Oklahoma

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: Georgia
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 2: Alabama

  • Current Record: 5-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 21st
  • Last Game Result: W 27-25 vs South Carolina

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ Tennessee
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 3: Ole Miss

  • Current Record: 5-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 80th
  • Last Game Result: L 29-26 vs LSU

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: BYE

No. 4: Georgia

  • Current Record: 5-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 20th
  • Last Game Result: W 41-31 vs Mississippi State

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ Texas
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 5: Texas A&M

  • Current Record: 5-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 12th
  • Last Game Result: W 41-10 vs Missouri

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ Mississippi State
  • Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 6: LSU

  • Current Record: 5-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 29th
  • Last Game Result: W 29-26 vs Ole Miss

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ Arkansas
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 7: Tennessee

  • Current Record: 5-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 97th
  • Last Game Result: W 23-17 vs Florida

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: Alabama
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 8: Vanderbilt

  • Current Record: 4-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 6th
  • Last Game Result: W 20-13 vs Kentucky

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: Ball State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+

No. 9: Missouri

  • Current Record: 5-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 55th
  • Last Game Result: W 45-3 vs UMass

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: Auburn
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 10: South Carolina

  • Current Record: 3-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 22nd
  • Last Game Result: L 27-25 vs Alabama

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ Oklahoma
  • Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19
  • TV Channel: SEC Network

No. 11: Florida

  • Current Record: 3-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 4th
  • Last Game Result: L 23-17 vs Tennessee

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: Kentucky
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 12: Oklahoma

  • Current Record: 4-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 26th
  • Last Game Result: L 34-3 vs Texas

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: South Carolina
  • Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19
  • TV Channel: SEC Network

No. 13: Arkansas

  • Current Record: 4-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 72nd
  • Last Game Result: W 19-14 vs Tennessee

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: LSU
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 14: Kentucky

  • Current Record: 3-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 40th
  • Last Game Result: L 20-13 vs Vanderbilt

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ Florida
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 15: Auburn

  • Current Record: 2-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 57th
  • Last Game Result: L 31-13 vs Georgia

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: @ Missouri
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 16: Mississippi State

  • Current Record: 1-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 2nd
  • Last Game Result: L 41-31 vs Georgia

Next Game

  • Week 8 Opponent: Texas A&M
  • Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

