City of Harrogate preparing for annual Christmas parade Published 8:59 am Monday, October 14, 2024

By Zach Compton

Contributing Writer

The city of Harrogate has begun planning for their annual Christmas parade. Last Tuesday (October 8th), Harrogate held a merchant’s meeting to discuss their Christmas parade and to deliver some information about what would be happening and how those who are interested can participate.

Mayor Troy Poore announced the date for the parade: December 7th with no planned makeup date, and clarified that there would be no entry fee for participants or viewers. This year’s parade will also have a “Christmas movies” theme, with a cash prize for best float in commercial and non-commercial categories.

Religious organizations will also be allowed to participate with Christmas story themed floats, however they will not be eligible for cash prizes. The mayor also said he would like to establish a third category for “nontraditional” participants such as antique tractors. Mayor Poore also said that those who are interested in running floats or otherwise being involved in the parade will need to visit Harrogate City Hall and fill out a form, but that there is no requirement for personal insurance for those floats as it will be covered through the city as long as a waiver is signed.

The mayor also invites antique cars, trucks, tractors, and even horses to take part in the parade.

Heading the parade, like last year, will be service vehicles with sirens on led by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department. Mayor Poore invites as many veterans as are interested to attend the parade and follow the service vehicles, and is also trying to secure a color guard to follow and go before the Cumberland Gap High School band, with this year’s grand marshall — former Harrogate Mayor and current School Board member Linda Fultz — coming afterwards. The floats will come after this opening segment, and the parade will close with a special appearance from Santa Claus.

Staging will begin at Gap Creek church at 12:30 p.m. on that day, and Highway 63 – 25E will be blocked off to make space for the parade. They are also trying to secure live coverage of the parade through “The Big One” and their Facebook livestream. There will also be dedicated space for food trucks, but the mayor is still waiting for confirmation before saying who exactly will be there.

Mayor Poore said he wants the parade to belong to the community, and also invites businesses and residents from Tazewell, Middlesboro, and other nearby towns to participate in the parade if they would like to, but again requests that all interested businesses fill out a form as soon as possible.