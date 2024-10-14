How to Pick the Predators vs. Kraken Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 15
Published 12:36 pm Monday, October 14, 2024
Tuesday’s NHL schedule includes a contest between the Nashville Predators and the Seattle Kraken at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Whether you’re wanting to make a single bet or intend to put together a parlay, you’ll want to take a look at our picks and predictions in the piece below.
Predators vs. Kraken Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Under 6 (model projecting 5.2 goals)
- Nashville and its opponent posted more than 6 goals in 52 of 88 games last season.
- Seattle played 41 games last season that finished with more than 6 goals.
- These two teams averaged 5.8 goals per game combined, 0.2 less than this one’s total.
- These two teams together surrendered 5.8 goals per game, 0.2 fewer than this one’s total.
- The Predators were 10th in goals scored in the league, and the Kraken were 29th.
- The Kraken were eighth in the league in goals allowed, and the Predators were 13th.
Moneyline Pick
Predators Moneyline: -186
- The Predators won 27 of their 44 games when listed as a moneyline favorite last season (61.4%).
- Nashville had an 8-2 record (winning 80.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -186 or shorter.
- The Predators have a 65.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline’s implied probability.
Kraken Moneyline: +155
- The Kraken were an underdog 51 times last season, and upset their opponent 17 times.
- Seattle was 2-8 last season when oddsmakers made them underdogs of +155 or longer on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied, based on the moneyline for this matchup, that the Kraken have a 39.2% chance to win.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Seattle 3, Nashville 2
Predators Points Leaders (2023-24)
- Filip Forsberg was among Nashville’s top contributors a season ago, posting 94 points. He averaged 0.6 goals per game, shooting 13.8%.
- Roman Josi posted 85 points (23 goals, 62 assists), adding significantly to the team’s offensive efforts last season.
- With 81 points in 79 games last season (40 goals and 41 assists), Steven Stamkos was a key cog in the Nashville’s offense.
- Across 64 games played, Juuse Saros had a goaltending record of 35-24-5 last season. During those games, he allowed 173 goals while recording 1672 saves.
Kraken Points Leaders (2023-24)
- Jared McCann was a top offensive contributor for his club last season with 62 points (0.8 per game). He totaled 29 goals and 33 assists in 80 games (playing 16:21 per game).
- Oliver Bjorkstrand was pivotal for Seattle’s offense with 59 total points (0.7 per game), including 20 goals and 39 assists in 82 games.
- Chandler Stephenson had 16 goals and 35 assists for Nashville.
- Seattle’s Joey Daccord was 19-18-11 last season, giving up 116 goals (2.5 goals against average) with a .916 save percentage (ninth-best in the league).
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|10/10/2024
|Stars
|L 4-3
|Home
|+110
|10/12/2024
|Red Wings
|L 3-0
|Away
|-142
|10/15/2024
|Kraken
|–
|Home
|-186
|10/17/2024
|Oilers
|–
|Home
|–
|10/19/2024
|Red Wings
|–
|Home
|–
|10/22/2024
|Bruins
|–
|Home
|–
Kraken’s Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|10/8/2024
|Blues
|L 3-2
|Home
|-154
|10/12/2024
|Wild
|W 5-4
|Away
|+116
|10/13/2024
|Stars
|L 2-0
|Away
|+146
|10/15/2024
|Predators
|–
|Away
|+155
|10/17/2024
|Flyers
|–
|Home
|–
|10/19/2024
|Flames
|–
|Home
|–
|10/22/2024
|Avalanche
|–
|Home
|–
Nashville vs. Seattle Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
