How to Pick the Predators vs. Kraken Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 15

Published 12:36 pm Monday, October 14, 2024

By Data Skrive

Tuesday’s NHL schedule includes a contest between the Nashville Predators and the Seattle Kraken at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Whether you’re wanting to make a single bet or intend to put together a parlay, you’ll want to take a look at our picks and predictions in the piece below.

Predators vs. Kraken Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6 (model projecting 5.2 goals)

  • Nashville and its opponent posted more than 6 goals in 52 of 88 games last season.
  • Seattle played 41 games last season that finished with more than 6 goals.
  • These two teams averaged 5.8 goals per game combined, 0.2 less than this one’s total.
  • These two teams together surrendered 5.8 goals per game, 0.2 fewer than this one’s total.
  • The Predators were 10th in goals scored in the league, and the Kraken were 29th.
  • The Kraken were eighth in the league in goals allowed, and the Predators were 13th.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -186

  • The Predators won 27 of their 44 games when listed as a moneyline favorite last season (61.4%).
  • Nashville had an 8-2 record (winning 80.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -186 or shorter.
  • The Predators have a 65.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline’s implied probability.

Kraken Moneyline: +155

  • The Kraken were an underdog 51 times last season, and upset their opponent 17 times.
  • Seattle was 2-8 last season when oddsmakers made them underdogs of +155 or longer on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied, based on the moneyline for this matchup, that the Kraken have a 39.2% chance to win.

Score Prediction

Prediction:
Seattle 3, Nashville 2

Predators Points Leaders (2023-24)

  • Filip Forsberg was among Nashville’s top contributors a season ago, posting 94 points. He averaged 0.6 goals per game, shooting 13.8%.
  • Roman Josi posted 85 points (23 goals, 62 assists), adding significantly to the team’s offensive efforts last season.
  • With 81 points in 79 games last season (40 goals and 41 assists), Steven Stamkos was a key cog in the Nashville’s offense.
  • Across 64 games played, Juuse Saros had a goaltending record of 35-24-5 last season. During those games, he allowed 173 goals while recording 1672 saves.

Kraken Points Leaders (2023-24)

  • Jared McCann was a top offensive contributor for his club last season with 62 points (0.8 per game). He totaled 29 goals and 33 assists in 80 games (playing 16:21 per game).
  • Oliver Bjorkstrand was pivotal for Seattle’s offense with 59 total points (0.7 per game), including 20 goals and 39 assists in 82 games.
  • Chandler Stephenson had 16 goals and 35 assists for Nashville.
  • Seattle’s Joey Daccord was 19-18-11 last season, giving up 116 goals (2.5 goals against average) with a .916 save percentage (ninth-best in the league).

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
10/10/2024 Stars L 4-3 Home +110
10/12/2024 Red Wings L 3-0 Away -142
10/15/2024 Kraken Home -186
10/17/2024 Oilers Home
10/19/2024 Red Wings Home
10/22/2024 Bruins Home

Kraken’s Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
10/8/2024 Blues L 3-2 Home -154
10/12/2024 Wild W 5-4 Away +116
10/13/2024 Stars L 2-0 Away +146
10/15/2024 Predators Away +155
10/17/2024 Flyers Home
10/19/2024 Flames Home
10/22/2024 Avalanche Home

Nashville vs. Seattle Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

