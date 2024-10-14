How to Pick the Predators vs. Kraken Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 15 Published 12:36 pm Monday, October 14, 2024

Tuesday’s NHL schedule includes a contest between the Nashville Predators and the Seattle Kraken at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Whether you’re wanting to make a single bet or intend to put together a parlay, you’ll want to take a look at our picks and predictions in the piece below.

Predators vs. Kraken Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6 (model projecting 5.2 goals)

Nashville and its opponent posted more than 6 goals in 52 of 88 games last season.

Seattle played 41 games last season that finished with more than 6 goals.

These two teams averaged 5.8 goals per game combined, 0.2 less than this one’s total.

These two teams together surrendered 5.8 goals per game, 0.2 fewer than this one’s total.

The Predators were 10th in goals scored in the league, and the Kraken were 29th.

The Kraken were eighth in the league in goals allowed, and the Predators were 13th.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -186

The Predators won 27 of their 44 games when listed as a moneyline favorite last season (61.4%).

Nashville had an 8-2 record (winning 80.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -186 or shorter.

The Predators have a 65.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline’s implied probability.

Kraken Moneyline: +155

The Kraken were an underdog 51 times last season, and upset their opponent 17 times.

Seattle was 2-8 last season when oddsmakers made them underdogs of +155 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied, based on the moneyline for this matchup, that the Kraken have a 39.2% chance to win.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Seattle 3, Nashville 2

Predators Points Leaders (2023-24)

Filip Forsberg was among Nashville’s top contributors a season ago, posting 94 points. He averaged 0.6 goals per game, shooting 13.8%.

Roman Josi posted 85 points (23 goals, 62 assists), adding significantly to the team’s offensive efforts last season.

With 81 points in 79 games last season (40 goals and 41 assists), Steven Stamkos was a key cog in the Nashville’s offense.

Across 64 games played, Juuse Saros had a goaltending record of 35-24-5 last season. During those games, he allowed 173 goals while recording 1672 saves.

Kraken Points Leaders (2023-24)

Jared McCann was a top offensive contributor for his club last season with 62 points (0.8 per game). He totaled 29 goals and 33 assists in 80 games (playing 16:21 per game).

Oliver Bjorkstrand was pivotal for Seattle’s offense with 59 total points (0.7 per game), including 20 goals and 39 assists in 82 games.

Chandler Stephenson had 16 goals and 35 assists for Nashville.

Seattle’s Joey Daccord was 19-18-11 last season, giving up 116 goals (2.5 goals against average) with a .916 save percentage (ninth-best in the league).

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/10/2024 Stars L 4-3 Home +110 10/12/2024 Red Wings L 3-0 Away -142 10/15/2024 Kraken – Home -186 10/17/2024 Oilers – Home – 10/19/2024 Red Wings – Home – 10/22/2024 Bruins – Home –

Kraken’s Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/8/2024 Blues L 3-2 Home -154 10/12/2024 Wild W 5-4 Away +116 10/13/2024 Stars L 2-0 Away +146 10/15/2024 Predators – Away +155 10/17/2024 Flyers – Home – 10/19/2024 Flames – Home – 10/22/2024 Avalanche – Home –

Nashville vs. Seattle Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

