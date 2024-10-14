How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Monday, Oct. 14: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 5:18 am Monday, October 14, 2024

The New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field in one of many compelling matchups on the MLB Playoff slate today.

We’ve got what you need regarding how to watch today’s MLB action right here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Oct. 14

New York Mets (89-73) at Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: FOX

TV Channel: FOX

When: 4:08 PM ET

4:08 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: TBA

TBA Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (12-6, 3.47 ERA)

Cleveland Guardians (92-69) at New York Yankees (94-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: TBS

TBS When: 7:38 PM ET

7:38 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (16-9, 3.96 ERA)

Carlos Rodón (16-9, 3.96 ERA) Guardians Starter: Alex Cobb (2-1, 2.76 ERA)

