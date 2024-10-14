Morgane Watkins: A Life-Saving Self-Exam and the Journey Through Breast Cancer Published 9:03 am Monday, October 14, 2024

By Nikki Lockhart

For The Claiborne Progress

We’ve all seen the pink ribbons, the shirts, and the powerful slogans that flood our lives every October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Chances are, most of us have a personal connection to breast cancer—through someone we know or love. The statistics are staggering: 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. Let that sink in. Think of the important women in your life—your mother, sister, daughter, friends. You’d probably reach eight names faster than you realize.

For Morgane (Vannoy) Watkins, this statistic became reality on January 3, 2024, when she received the life-changing news: she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I was 42 years old, with almost no other risk factors besides being a woman,” says Morgane, who was born and raised in Claiborne County. “I was shocked when I found out that the lump I had discovered during a routine monthly breast exam just a few months earlier was, in fact, cancer. It was a punch in the gut. I simply couldn’t believe what I was hearing.”

Morgane’s deep roots in Claiborne County have kept her connected to the area. She played basketball throughout her youth and graduated from Lincoln Memorial University in 2004. “My parents and much of my family still live in Claiborne County, so I visit my hometown often,” she adds.

The days following her diagnosis were a whirlwind of emotions—fear, anger, confusion. “You get hit with this devastating news, and then it feels like an eternity before you can get any real answers about how to fight it. It’s beyond frustrating!” Morgane recalls.

But there was one moment that helped her reframe the situation. A few days after her diagnosis, Morgane met with her surgeon, Dr. Marguiles, for the first time. “I was a wreck. I couldn’t even fill out the paperwork without crying all over it. I was shaking when the doctor came into the room,” she remembers. Then he said something that would stay with her: ‘I hear we have a small cancer to take care of, and we’ll get to that, but first I want to thank you for saving your own life.’

“Saving my own life?” Morgane thought, confused.

Dr. Marguiles explained that Morgane had been diagnosed with a relatively rare form of breast cancer—invasive lobular carcinoma. The key to her prognosis was that she had caught it early—because she had performed her monthly self-exam and reported her findings to her doctor. Without that exam, the cancer could have gone undetected much longer, allowing it to grow and spread.

“I’ll never forget how those words made me feel. In that moment, I realized just how critical early detection is.”

In February 2024, Morgane underwent a double mastectomy, and subsequent tests confirmed that her cancer was stage 1-A, meaning it had not spread to her lymph nodes or other areas. “That self-exam likely saved my life,” she emphasizes. “It caught the cancer so early that my treatment was able to stop it before it could spread.”

Since her diagnosis, Morgane has undergone three additional surgeries, with one more on the horizon, as part of her choice to undergo breast reconstruction. She also takes a daily medication to reduce the chances of recurrence, a regimen she’ll continue for the next five years.

But through it all, Morgane’s journey hasn’t just been about survival—it’s been about self-discovery and community. “This experience has taught me more than I ever imagined. I’ve learned how strong I really am, both physically and mentally. I’ve met incredible people who just want to help in any way they can. And I’ve witnessed the true power of prayer. It can change things.”

As challenging as her journey has been, Morgane finds strength in the stories of others fighting the same battle. “I’ve heard so many powerful stories from people fighting this disease. And they aren’t alone—they have an army behind them. A beautiful, pink army.”

Now, as Breast Cancer Awareness Month begins again, Morgane has a message for everyone: “Please remember to do your monthly breast exams and schedule your mammograms. Remind your friends to do the same. It might save your life—or the life of someone you love.”