Published 10:47 pm Monday, October 14, 2024

By Data Skrive

Predators vs. Kraken Injury Report Today - October 15

Going into a matchup with the Seattle Kraken (1-2), the Nashville Predators (0-2) will be keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 15 at Bridgestone Arena.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Fedor Svechkov C Out Lower Body
Spencer Stastney D Out Personal
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury

Predators vs. Kraken Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights (2023-24)

  • The Predators’ 266 goals scored last season (3.2 per game) ranked 10th in the league.
  • Defensively, Nashville allowed 248 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in league action.
  • They had the league’s 14th-ranked goal differential at +18.

Kraken Season Insights (2023-24)

  • With 214 goals (2.6 per game) last season, the Kraken had the NHL’s 29th-ranked offense.
  • Seattle’s total of 232 goals conceded (2.8 per game) was eighth in the NHL.
  • They had the 23rd-ranked goal differential in the league at -18.

Predators vs. Kraken Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-176) Kraken (+146) 6

