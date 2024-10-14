Predators vs. Kraken Injury Report Today – October 15
Published 10:47 pm Monday, October 14, 2024
Going into a matchup with the Seattle Kraken (1-2), the Nashville Predators (0-2) will be keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 15 at Bridgestone Arena.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Fedor Svechkov
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Spencer Stastney
|D
|Out
|Personal
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|–
|–
|–
|–
Predators vs. Kraken Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Predators Season Insights (2023-24)
- The Predators’ 266 goals scored last season (3.2 per game) ranked 10th in the league.
- Defensively, Nashville allowed 248 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in league action.
- They had the league’s 14th-ranked goal differential at +18.
Kraken Season Insights (2023-24)
- With 214 goals (2.6 per game) last season, the Kraken had the NHL’s 29th-ranked offense.
- Seattle’s total of 232 goals conceded (2.8 per game) was eighth in the NHL.
- They had the 23rd-ranked goal differential in the league at -18.
Predators vs. Kraken Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-176)
|Kraken (+146)
|6
