Predators vs. Kraken Injury Report Today – October 15 Published 10:47 pm Monday, October 14, 2024

Going into a matchup with the Seattle Kraken (1-2), the Nashville Predators (0-2) will be keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 15 at Bridgestone Arena.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Fedor Svechkov C Out Lower Body Spencer Stastney D Out Personal Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury – – – –

Predators vs. Kraken Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights (2023-24)

The Predators’ 266 goals scored last season (3.2 per game) ranked 10th in the league.

Defensively, Nashville allowed 248 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in league action.

They had the league’s 14th-ranked goal differential at +18.

Kraken Season Insights (2023-24)

With 214 goals (2.6 per game) last season, the Kraken had the NHL’s 29th-ranked offense.

Seattle’s total of 232 goals conceded (2.8 per game) was eighth in the NHL.

They had the 23rd-ranked goal differential in the league at -18.

Predators vs. Kraken Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-176) Kraken (+146) 6

