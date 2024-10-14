Tennessee vs. Alabama Oct. 19 Tickets & Start Time Published 4:33 am Monday, October 14, 2024

The No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide will see a conference opponent when they visit the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, October 19, 2024 at Neyland Stadium in an SEC battle.

Tennessee vs. Alabama game info

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC City: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Tennessee vs. Alabama statistical matchup

Alabama Tennessee 442.3 (35th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 484.5 (12th) 342.5 (55th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 249.8 (2nd) 178.3 (52nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.5 (7th) 264 (37th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 238 (61st) 9 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (50th) 12 (12th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (42nd)

Alabama leaders

Dylan Sampson has run for 701 yards (116.8 per game) and 15 touchdowns in six games.

In the passing game, Sampson has scored zero touchdowns, with 10 receptions for 88 yards.

In six games, Nico Iamaleava has passed for 1,217 yards (202.8 per game), with seven touchdowns and three interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.5%.

On the ground, Iamaleava has scored one touchdown and picked up 135 yards.

In six games, DeSean Bishop has run for 330 yards (55 per game) and three TDs.

Tennessee leaders

Jalen Milroe has led the way for the Crimson Tide’s offense this year, registering 1,488 passing yards with 12 passing touchdowns, four interceptions and a 72.9% completion percentage.

In addition to the stats he’s put up through the air, Milroe has also chipped in 319 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in six games.

Ryan Williams has been an asset for the Crimson Tide, piling up 576 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 23 receptions.

Jamarion Miller has helped the Crimson Tide’s offense by running for 360 yards (60 yards per carry) and five rushing touchdowns.

Miller has tallied five grabs (on six targets) for 50 yards and one touchdown in addition to the stats he’s generated in the ground attack.

