Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – October 15 Published 5:20 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators meet the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. If you’re considering a wager on Skjei against the Kraken, we have plenty of information to help you below.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -166)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -166) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -245)

Predators vs. Kraken Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

In 80 games last season, Skjei averaged 20:45 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of +15.

He had at least one point in 37 games, and had 47 points in total last season.

On the power play, Skjei had one goal and 11 assists.

Skjei averaged 2.3 shots per game, with a shooting percentage of 7%.

In 80 games played last season, he put up 47 points, with nine multi-point games.

Kraken Defensive Insights

The Kraken conceded 232 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in league action for the fewest goals against.

With a goal differential of -18, it was 23rd in the league.

The Kraken did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 22.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Kraken (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 80 Games 2 47 Points 1 13 Goals 0 34 Assists 1

