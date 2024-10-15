Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – October 15

Published 5:20 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024

By Data Skrive

Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators meet the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. If you’re considering a wager on Skjei against the Kraken, we have plenty of information to help you below.

Skjei Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -166)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -245)

Predators vs. Kraken Game Info

Skjei Prop Insights

  • In 80 games last season, Skjei averaged 20:45 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of +15.
  • He had at least one point in 37 games, and had 47 points in total last season.
  • On the power play, Skjei had one goal and 11 assists.
  • Skjei averaged 2.3 shots per game, with a shooting percentage of 7%.
  • In 80 games played last season, he put up 47 points, with nine multi-point games.

Kraken Defensive Insights

  • The Kraken conceded 232 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in league action for the fewest goals against.
  • With a goal differential of -18, it was 23rd in the league.
  • The Kraken did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 22.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Kraken (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle
80 Games 2
47 Points 1
13 Goals 0
34 Assists 1

