Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections: Week 7 vs. the Bills Published 1:45 pm Tuesday, October 15, 2024

In Week 7 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wide receiver Calvin Ridley and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Buffalo Bills, who have the 15th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (210.7 yards conceded per game).

Should Ridley be someone that you plug into your fantasy football lineup this week for his matchup versus the Bills? Prior to making that call, here’s a glimpse at the stats and trends you need to know.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills Projected Fantasy Points: 6.3

6.3 Game Day & Time: October 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 8 7 3 50 0 Week 2 @Jets 24.7 6 4 77 1 Week 3 @Packers 1.9 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 2.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 0.9 8 0 0 0

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Stats

With 29 fantasy points (5.8 per game), Ridley is 63rd at his position and 182nd in the NFL.

Ridley has picked up 14 yards receiving, on two catches (14 targets), with zero touchdowns and 3.3 fantasy points (1.1 per game) over his past three games.

In Week 2 against the New York Jets, Calvin Ridley posted a season-high 20.7 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: four receptions, 77 yards and one touchdown.

Ridley picked up 0.9 fantasy points — one catch, nine yards, on three targets — in Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers, which was his worst game of the season.

