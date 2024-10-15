Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections: Week 7 vs. the Bills Published 1:46 pm Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo is looking at a matchup versus the 15th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (210.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 7, when his Tennessee Titans meet the Buffalo Bills, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Okonkwo worth starting? For analysis on his game versus the Bills, we’ve got you covered.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills Projected Fantasy Points: 3.1

3.1 Game Day & Time: October 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 9.5 2 2 15 1 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 3 3 16 0 Week 3 @Packers 3.5 2 2 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 1.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 3.6 3 3 6 0

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Stats

With 11.7 fantasy points (2.3 per game) in 2024, Okonkwo ranks 281st overall in the league and 37th at his position.

Okonkwo has picked up 26 yards receiving, on six catches (eight targets), with zero touchdowns and 2.6 fantasy points (0.9 per game) during his past three games.

In his best game of the season — Week 1 versus the Chicago Bears — Chigoziem Okonkwo finished with 7.5 fantasy points. His stat line: two catches, 15 yards and one touchdown.

In Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins, Okonkwo posted a season-low 0.5 fantasy points, with this stat line: one reception, five yards, on three targets.

