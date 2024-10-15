DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Projections: Week 7 vs. the Bills Published 1:46 pm Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will take on the 15th-ranked passing defense of the Buffalo Bills (210.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Hopkins worth starting in fantasy this week? Read on as we dive into his upcoming matchup against the Bills.

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills Projected Fantasy Points: 5.9

5.9 Game Day & Time: October 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 1.8 1 1 8 0 Week 2 @Jets 1.9 2 1 9 0 Week 3 @Packers 19.3 7 6 73 1 Week 4 @Dolphins 5.1 4 2 31 0 Week 6 @Colts 9.4 6 4 54 0

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Stats

With 23.5 fantasy points (4.7 per game) in 2024, Hopkins ranks 211th overall in the league and 74th at his position.

Hopkins has accumulated 21.8 fantasy points (7.3 per game) during his past three games. He has 158 yards receiving, on 12 catches (17 targets), and one touchdown.

DeAndre Hopkins picked up 13.3 fantasy points — six catches, 73 yards and one touchdown — in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, his best game of the season.

Hopkins accumulated 0.8 fantasy points — one catch, eight yards, on one target — in Week 1 versus the Chicago Bears, which was his worst game of the season.

