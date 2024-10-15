Discover the Best Week 7 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds
Published 4:44 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024
In a Week 7 NFL schedule that has a lot of thrilling contests, the Detroit Lions versus the Minnesota Vikings is a game to catch.
One of the most fun ways to wager on football is via NFL player prop bets. There are props for each of this week’s matchups, and they are featured in this article.
Broncos at Saints
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 17
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Alvin Kamara Props: 69.5 RUSH YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 32.5 REC YDS (O: -120 | U: -110)
- Bo Nix Props: 187.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 24.5 RUSH YDS (O: -120 | U: -110)
Patriots at Jaguars
- Game Time: 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- Location: London, England
Bengals at Browns
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
Texans at Packers
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Jordan Love Props: 257.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 8.5 RUSH YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)
- C.J. Stroud Props: 249.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)
Eagles at Giants
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
Seahawks at Falcons
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Lions at Vikings
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Titans at Bills
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- Location: Orchard Park, New York
Dolphins at Colts
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
Raiders at Rams
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- Location: Inglewood, California
Panthers at Commanders
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- Location: Landover, Maryland
Chiefs at 49ers
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- Location: Santa Clara, California
Jets at Steelers
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Ravens at Buccaneers
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 21
- Location: Tampa, Florida
Chargers at Cardinals
- Game Time: 9 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 21
- Location: Glendale, Arizona
