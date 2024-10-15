Donated items for flood victims taken from Ellen Myers to Cocke County Published 10:04 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024

All Claiborne County Schools collected donations of bottled water, new blankets, deodorant, soap, hand sanitizer, shampoo and conditioner, tissues, toothbrushes and toothpaste during the first week of October to take to flood victims to their neighbors in Cocke County.

With Cocke County Schools in Fall Break last week many of those items were set to be delivered this week.

Items donated at Ellen Myers were picked up by student teacher Emma Talley and her family on October 3rd. Talley is from the Newport area and her mother Alicia Talley teaches at Cocke County High School.

“We can not say thank you enough to those that donated to our neighboring Cocke County. We were able to see all of our donations go to a deserving community. We are so grateful to Emma Talley and her family for delivering these items directly to their community in need,” the school shared on a Facebook post.

Clothing, hygiene products and water were given to a family in the Hartford community that lost everything.

Hygiene items, water, clothes, blankets, etc. were dropped at a donation site.

Everything else was taken to Cocke County High School to disburse to students and their families that were most in need..

“‘Thank you’ doesn’t seem to say enough…we are so grateful, blessed, overwhelmed, amazed…and I could go on and on,” Alicia Talley said. “We cannot thank you enough Ellen Myers Primary School for your generosity, caring and support for our community. Bless you all.”