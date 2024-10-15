Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – October 15
Gustav Nyquist will be on the ice Tuesday when his Nashville Predators meet the Seattle Kraken at Bridgestone Arena. Prop bets for Nyquist in that upcoming Predators-Kraken game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +114, Under: -145)
Predators vs. Kraken Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nyquist Prop Insights
- In 81 games last season, Nyquist had a plus-minus rating of +7, and averaged 17:31 on the ice.
- He picked up at least one point in 53 games, and had 75 points in total last season.
- He had five goals on the power play, plus 19 assists.
- He took 1.9 shots per game, scoring on 15% of them.
- In 81 games played last season, he recorded 75 points, with 18 multi-point games.
Kraken Defensive Insights
- The Kraken allowed 232 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- It had the 23rd-ranked goal differential in the league at -18.
- The Kraken did not secure a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 22.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist vs. Kraken (2023 – 2024)
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|81
|Games
|3
|75
|Points
|2
|23
|Goals
|1
|52
|Assists
|1
