Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – October 15 Published 5:20 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Gustav Nyquist will be on the ice Tuesday when his Nashville Predators meet the Seattle Kraken at Bridgestone Arena. Prop bets for Nyquist in that upcoming Predators-Kraken game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +114, Under: -145)

Predators vs. Kraken Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Nyquist Prop Insights

In 81 games last season, Nyquist had a plus-minus rating of +7, and averaged 17:31 on the ice.

He picked up at least one point in 53 games, and had 75 points in total last season.

He had five goals on the power play, plus 19 assists.

He took 1.9 shots per game, scoring on 15% of them.

In 81 games played last season, he recorded 75 points, with 18 multi-point games.

Kraken Defensive Insights

The Kraken allowed 232 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

It had the 23rd-ranked goal differential in the league at -18.

The Kraken did not secure a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 22.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Kraken (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 81 Games 3 75 Points 2 23 Goals 1 52 Assists 1

