How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Tuesday, Oct. 15: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 8:18 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024

In a Tuesday MLB Playoff schedule that features a lot of competitive contests, the Cleveland Guardians versus the New York Yankees is a game to watch.

Wager on today’s MLB action at BetMGM.

Email newsletter signup

In terms of live coverage, we have everything you need to know regarding today’s MLB action here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Oct. 15

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Cleveland Guardians (92-69) at New York Yankees (94-68)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: truTV

truTV When: 7:38 PM ET

7:38 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA)

Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA) Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (12-8, 3.47 ERA)

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.