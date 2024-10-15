Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – October 15

Published 5:20 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, with Jonathan Marchessault, will be on the ice Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Seattle Kraken. Does a bet on Marchessault interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -140, Under: +110)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -245)

Predators vs. Kraken Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • Marchessault averaged 17:53 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of -2.
  • Marchessault accumulated at least one point in 46 games last season, and 69 points in total.
  • Marchessault had eight goals and nine assists on the power play.
  • He had a 15.8% shooting percentage, taking 3.2 shots per game.
  • In 82 games played last season, he recorded 69 points, with 15 multi-point games.

Kraken Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Kraken were one of the stingiest units in league action, allowing 232 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank eighth.
  • Its -18 goal differential was 23rd in the league.
  • The Kraken did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 22.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Kraken (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle
82 Games 4
69 Points 4
42 Goals 3
27 Assists 1

