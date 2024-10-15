Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – October 15
Published 5:20 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024
The Nashville Predators, with Jonathan Marchessault, will be on the ice Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Seattle Kraken. Does a bet on Marchessault interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -140, Under: +110)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -245)
Predators vs. Kraken Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- Marchessault averaged 17:53 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of -2.
- Marchessault accumulated at least one point in 46 games last season, and 69 points in total.
- Marchessault had eight goals and nine assists on the power play.
- He had a 15.8% shooting percentage, taking 3.2 shots per game.
- In 82 games played last season, he recorded 69 points, with 15 multi-point games.
Kraken Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Kraken were one of the stingiest units in league action, allowing 232 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank eighth.
- Its -18 goal differential was 23rd in the league.
- The Kraken did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 22.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Kraken (2023 – 2024)
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|82
|Games
|4
|69
|Points
|4
|42
|Goals
|3
|27
|Assists
|1
