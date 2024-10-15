MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 15
Published 6:12 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024
In a Tuesday MLB Playoff schedule that includes plenty of competitive contests, the Cleveland Guardians versus the New York Yankees is a game to watch.
Here is the betting info to dissect before today’s MLB action.
MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 15
Cleveland Guardians (92-69) at New York Yankees (94-68)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -175
- Moneyline Underdog: Guardians +145
- Total: 7 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Yankees 5, Guardians 4
- Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-175) over the Guardians (+145)
- Total Pick: Over 7 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: truTV
- Game Time: 7:38 PM ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA)
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (12-8, 3.47 ERA)
