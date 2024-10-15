NFL Week 7 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions Published 11:28 pm Tuesday, October 15, 2024

If you’re looking for the best ATS wager to make among the 15 NFL matchups in Week 7, we’re going with the Chiefs at +1.5. Don’t stop there, though — see below, because we have lots more tips, which you could use in a parlay.

Find an edge on the competition and take advantage of our spread picks for the NFL.

NFL Picks Against the Spread – Week 7

Jump to Matchup:

Pick: Chiefs +1.5 vs. 49ers

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers

Projected Winner & Margin: Chiefs by 7.6 points
Spread: 49ers -1.5

Chiefs by 7.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: 49ers -1.5

49ers -1.5 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 20

Oct. 20 TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Fubo

Pick: Steelers +1.5 vs. Jets

Matchup: New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers

Projected Winner & Margin: Steelers by 10.1 points
Spread: Jets -1.5

Steelers by 10.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Jets -1.5

Jets -1.5 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 20

Oct. 20 TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Fubo

Pick: Saints +2.5 vs. Broncos

Matchup: Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints

Projected Winner & Margin: Saints by 0.2 points
Spread: Broncos -2.5

Saints by 0.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Broncos -2.5

Broncos -2.5 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 17

Oct. 17 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Live Stream: Prime Video

Pick: Packers -2.5 vs. Texans

Matchup: Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers

Projected Winner & Margin: Packers by 6.7 points
Spread: Packers -2.5

Packers by 6.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Packers -2.5

Packers -2.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 20

Oct. 20 TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo

Pick: Vikings -2.5 vs. Lions

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings

Projected Winner & Margin: Vikings by 10.8 points
Spread: Vikings -2.5

Vikings by 10.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Vikings -2.5

Vikings -2.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 20

Oct. 20 TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Fubo

Pick: Eagles -3 vs. Giants

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

Projected Winner & Margin: Eagles by 6.6 points
Spread: Eagles -3

Eagles by 6.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Eagles -3

Eagles -3 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 20

Oct. 20 TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Fubo

Pick: Falcons -3 vs. Seahawks

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons

Projected Winner & Margin: Falcons by 13.5 points
Spread: Falcons -3

Falcons by 13.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Falcons -3

Falcons -3 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 20

Oct. 20 TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Fubo

Pick: Chargers -3 vs. Cardinals

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals

Projected Winner & Margin: Chargers by 3.6 points
Spread: Chargers -3

Chargers by 3.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Chargers -3

Chargers -3 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 21

Oct. 21 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream:

Pick: Colts -3.5 vs. Dolphins

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts

Projected Winner & Margin: Colts by 19.6 points
Spread: Colts -3.5

Colts by 19.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Colts -3.5

Colts -3.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 20

Oct. 20 TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Fubo

Pick: Buccaneers +3.5 vs. Ravens

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Projected Winner & Margin: Buccaneers by 11.1 points
Spread: Ravens -3.5

Buccaneers by 11.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Ravens -3.5

Ravens -3.5 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 21

Oct. 21 TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Fubo

Pick: Patriots +5.5 vs. Jaguars

Matchup: New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Projected Winner & Margin: Jaguars by 0.5 points
Spread: Jaguars -5.5

Jaguars by 0.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Jaguars -5.5

Jaguars -5.5 Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

9:30 a.m. ET Date: Oct. 20

Oct. 20 TV Channel: NFL Network

Live Stream: Fubo

Pick: Bengals -6.5 vs. Browns

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Projected Winner & Margin: Bengals by 6.6 points
Spread: Bengals -6.5

Bengals by 6.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Bengals -6.5

Bengals -6.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 20

Oct. 20 TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo

Pick: Rams -6.5 vs. Raiders

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams

Projected Winner & Margin: Rams by 9.7 points
Spread: Rams -6.5

Rams by 9.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Rams -6.5

Rams -6.5 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 20

Oct. 20 TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo

Pick: Commanders -7.5 vs. Panthers

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at Washington Commanders

Projected Winner & Margin: Commanders by 24.7 points
Spread: Commanders -7.5

Commanders by 24.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Commanders -7.5

Commanders -7.5 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 20

Oct. 20 TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo

Pick: Bills -9 vs. Titans

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

Projected Winner & Margin: Bills by 12.5 points
Spread: Bills -9

Bills by 12.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Bills -9

Bills -9 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Oct. 20

Oct. 20 TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo

