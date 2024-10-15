Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – October 15 Published 5:20 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024

The Nashville Predators, with Roman Josi, will be in action Tuesday against the Seattle Kraken at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Josi’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +190, Under: -250)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +190, Under: -250) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -160, Under: +124)

Predators vs. Kraken Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

In 82 games last season, Josi had a plus-minus rating of +12, and averaged 24:37 on the ice.

Josi had 85 points last season, with at least one point in 55 different games.

On the power play, Josi had nine goals and 24 assists.

He had an 8.6% shooting percentage, taking 3.3 shots per game.

In 82 games, he had 85 points, with 21 multi-point games.

Kraken Defensive Insights

The Kraken gave up 232 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL play.

With a goal differential of -18, it was 23rd in the league.

The Kraken did not earn a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 22.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Kraken (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 3 85 Points 3 23 Goals 3 62 Assists 0

