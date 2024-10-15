Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – October 15
Published 5:20 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024
The Nashville Predators, with Roman Josi, will be in action Tuesday against the Seattle Kraken at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Josi’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +190, Under: -250)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -160, Under: +124)
Predators vs. Kraken Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Josi Prop Insights
- In 82 games last season, Josi had a plus-minus rating of +12, and averaged 24:37 on the ice.
- Josi had 85 points last season, with at least one point in 55 different games.
- On the power play, Josi had nine goals and 24 assists.
- He had an 8.6% shooting percentage, taking 3.3 shots per game.
- In 82 games, he had 85 points, with 21 multi-point games.
Kraken Defensive Insights
- The Kraken gave up 232 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL play.
- With a goal differential of -18, it was 23rd in the league.
- The Kraken did not earn a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 22.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Josi vs. Kraken (2023 – 2024)
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|82
|Games
|3
|85
|Points
|3
|23
|Goals
|3
|62
|Assists
|0
