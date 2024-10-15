Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – October 15

Published 5:20 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, with Roman Josi, will be in action Tuesday against the Seattle Kraken at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Josi’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +190, Under: -250)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -160, Under: +124)

Predators vs. Kraken Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • In 82 games last season, Josi had a plus-minus rating of +12, and averaged 24:37 on the ice.
  • Josi had 85 points last season, with at least one point in 55 different games.
  • On the power play, Josi had nine goals and 24 assists.
  • He had an 8.6% shooting percentage, taking 3.3 shots per game.
  • In 82 games, he had 85 points, with 21 multi-point games.

Kraken Defensive Insights

  • The Kraken gave up 232 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL play.
  • With a goal differential of -18, it was 23rd in the league.
  • The Kraken did not earn a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 22.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Kraken (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle
82 Games 3
85 Points 3
23 Goals 3
62 Assists 0

