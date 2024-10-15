Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – October 15 Published 5:20 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators face the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to bet on O’Reilly’s props? Here is some info to help you, below.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +124, Under: -160)

Predators vs. Kraken Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

O’Reilly averaged 19:45 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of +6.

O’Reilly had 69 points last season, getting at least one point in 44 different games.

He had 14 goals on the power play, plus 14 assists.

O’Reilly averaged 2.2 shots per game, with a shooting percentage of 14.4%.

In 82 games played last season, he put up 69 points, with 19 multi-point games.

Kraken Defensive Insights

The Kraken gave up 232 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

It had the 23rd-ranked goal differential in the league at -18.

The Kraken did not secure a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 22.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Kraken (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 3 69 Points 0 26 Goals 0 43 Assists 0

