Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – October 15

Published 5:20 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024

By Data Skrive

Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators face the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to bet on O’Reilly’s props? Here is some info to help you, below.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +124, Under: -160)

Predators vs. Kraken Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • O’Reilly averaged 19:45 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of +6.
  • O’Reilly had 69 points last season, getting at least one point in 44 different games.
  • He had 14 goals on the power play, plus 14 assists.
  • O’Reilly averaged 2.2 shots per game, with a shooting percentage of 14.4%.
  • In 82 games played last season, he put up 69 points, with 19 multi-point games.

Kraken Defensive Insights

  • The Kraken gave up 232 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
  • It had the 23rd-ranked goal differential in the league at -18.
  • The Kraken did not secure a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 22.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Kraken (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle
82 Games 3
69 Points 0
26 Goals 0
43 Assists 0

