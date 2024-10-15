Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – October 15
Published 5:20 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators face the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to bet on O’Reilly’s props? Here is some info to help you, below.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +124, Under: -160)
Predators vs. Kraken Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- O’Reilly averaged 19:45 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of +6.
- O’Reilly had 69 points last season, getting at least one point in 44 different games.
- He had 14 goals on the power play, plus 14 assists.
- O’Reilly averaged 2.2 shots per game, with a shooting percentage of 14.4%.
- In 82 games played last season, he put up 69 points, with 19 multi-point games.
Kraken Defensive Insights
- The Kraken gave up 232 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- It had the 23rd-ranked goal differential in the league at -18.
- The Kraken did not secure a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 22.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Kraken (2023 – 2024)
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|82
|Games
|3
|69
|Points
|0
|26
|Goals
|0
|43
|Assists
|0
