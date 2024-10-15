Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – October 15

Published 5:20 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024

By Data Skrive

Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Seattle Kraken. There are prop bets for Stamkos available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -180, Under: +140)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)

Predators vs. Kraken Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • In 79 games last season, Stamkos averaged 17:33 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -21.
  • Stamkos accumulated at least one point in 50 games last season, and 81 points in total.
  • On the power play, Stamkos had 19 goals and 20 assists.
  • Stamkos’ shooting percentage last season was 15.3%, and he averaged 3.2 shots per game.
  • He put up a point in 50 games last season, with 21 multiple-point games.

Kraken Defensive Insights

  • The Kraken allowed 232 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in league play for the fewest goals against.
  • With a goal differential of -18, it was 23rd in the league.
  • The Kraken did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 22.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Kraken (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle
79 Games 2
81 Points 0
40 Goals 0
41 Assists 0

