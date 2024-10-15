Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – October 15 Published 5:20 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Seattle Kraken. There are prop bets for Stamkos available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -180, Under: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -180, Under: +140) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)

Predators vs. Kraken Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

In 79 games last season, Stamkos averaged 17:33 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -21.

Stamkos accumulated at least one point in 50 games last season, and 81 points in total.

On the power play, Stamkos had 19 goals and 20 assists.

Stamkos’ shooting percentage last season was 15.3%, and he averaged 3.2 shots per game.

He put up a point in 50 games last season, with 21 multiple-point games.

Kraken Defensive Insights

The Kraken allowed 232 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in league play for the fewest goals against.

With a goal differential of -18, it was 23rd in the league.

The Kraken did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 22.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Kraken (2023 – 2024)

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 79 Games 2 81 Points 0 40 Goals 0 41 Assists 0

