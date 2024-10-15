Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kraken Game – October 15
Published 5:20 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Seattle Kraken. There are prop bets for Stamkos available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -180, Under: +140)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)
Predators vs. Kraken Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- In 79 games last season, Stamkos averaged 17:33 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -21.
- Stamkos accumulated at least one point in 50 games last season, and 81 points in total.
- On the power play, Stamkos had 19 goals and 20 assists.
- Stamkos’ shooting percentage last season was 15.3%, and he averaged 3.2 shots per game.
- He put up a point in 50 games last season, with 21 multiple-point games.
Kraken Defensive Insights
- The Kraken allowed 232 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in league play for the fewest goals against.
- With a goal differential of -18, it was 23rd in the league.
- The Kraken did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 22.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Kraken (2023 – 2024)
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|79
|Games
|2
|81
|Points
|0
|40
|Goals
|0
|41
|Assists
|0
