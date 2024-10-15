Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections: Week 7 vs. the Bills Published 1:46 pm Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tennessee Titans RB Tony Pollard will be up against the 23rd-ranked tun defense of the Buffalo Bills (140.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Should Pollard be a player that you plug into your fantasy football lineup this week for his matchup against the Bills? Prior to making that call, here’s a look at the stats and trends you need to know.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills Projected Fantasy Points: 12.2

12.2 Game Day & Time: October 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 18.4 16 82 1 3 12 0 Week 2 @Jets 15.2 17 62 0 5 40 0 Week 3 @Packers 5.9 6 14 0 3 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 18.8 22 88 1 2 20 0 Week 6 @Colts 17.8 17 93 1 3 -5 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Stats

In 2024, Pollard has 60.1 fantasy points (12 per game) — 20th at his position, 61st in the league.

In his past three games, Pollard has picked up 34.5 fantasy points (11.5 per game). He has rushed for 195 yards on 45 carries, with two touchdowns, and has 30 yards receiving on eight catches (nine targets).

Tony Pollard accumulated 16.8 fantasy points — 22 carries, 88 yards, 1 TD — in Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins, his best game of the season.

Pollard picked up 2.9 fantasy points — 6 carries, 14 yards — in his worst game of the season. That was in Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers.

Add Pollard to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!