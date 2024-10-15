Treylon Burks Fantasy Projections: Week 7 vs. the Bills Published 1:46 pm Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Treylon Burks and the Tennessee Titans will play the Buffalo Bills and their 15th-ranked pass defense (210.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 7, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Burks worth starting? For a breakdown of his tilt against the Bills, we’ve got you covered.

Treylon Burks Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills Projected Fantasy Points: 1.4

1.4 Game Day & Time: October 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Treylon Burks Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 1.3 2 1 2 0 Week 2 @Jets 0 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Packers 1.9 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 2.3 1 1 13 0 Week 6 @Colts 2 1 1 10 0

Treylon Burks Fantasy Stats

With 3.5 fantasy points (0.7 per game) in 2024, Burks ranks 361st overall in the league and 131st at his position.

Burks has picked up 32 yards receiving, on three catches (five targets), with zero touchdowns and 3.2 fantasy points (1.1 per game) in his past three games.

Treylon Burks accumulated 1.3 fantasy points — one catch, 13 yards — in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins, his best game of the season.

