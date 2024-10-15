Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections: Week 7 vs. the Bills Published 1:46 pm Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Running back Tyjae Spears is looking at a matchup against the 23rd-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (140.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 7, when his Tennessee Titans play the Buffalo Bills, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Spears worth starting? For a breakdown of his matchup against the Bills, we’ve got you covered.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills Projected Fantasy Points: 2.8

2.8 Game Day & Time: October 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 7.2 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 5.1 6 20 0 2 11 0 Week 3 @Packers 10.1 2 7 0 4 54 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 11.9 15 39 1 2 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 2.7 6 27 0 0 0 0

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Stats

Spears has 25 fantasy points (five per game), 52nd at his position and 200th in the league.

Looking at his past three games, Spears has averaged 6.2 fantasy points (18.7 total). He has rushed for 73 yards on 23 carries, with one touchdown, and has 54 yards receiving on six catches (six targets).

Tyjae Spears accumulated 9.9 fantasy points — 15 carries, 39 yards, 1 TD — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins.

Last week versus the Indianapolis Colts, Spears posted a season-low 2.7 fantasy points, with this stat line: 6 carries, 27 yards.

