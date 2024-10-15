Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections: Week 7 vs. the Bills Published 1:45 pm Tuesday, October 15, 2024

In Week 7 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), WR Tyler Boyd and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Buffalo Bills, who have the 15th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (210.7 yards allowed per game).

Should Boyd be someone that you plug into your fantasy football lineup this week for his matchup versus the Bills? Before making that call, here’s a look at the numbers and trends you need to know.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills Projected Fantasy Points: 3.4

3.4 Game Day & Time: October 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 4.8 5 3 18 0 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 5 2 26 0 Week 3 @Packers 6.3 4 3 33 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 5.1 2 2 31 0 Week 6 @Colts 4.9 3 3 19 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Stats

Thus far in 2024, Boyd is 95th at his position and 265th in the league in fantasy points, with 12.7 (2.5 per game).

Across his past three games, Boyd has eight receptions on nine targets, for 83 yards, and has accumulated 2.8 fantasy points on average (8.3 in all).

Tyler Boyd picked up 3.3 fantasy points — three receptions, 33 yards — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers.

Boyd accumulated 1.8 fantasy points — three catches, 18 yards, on five targets — in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears, which was his worst game of the season.

Add Boyd to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!