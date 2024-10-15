Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Kraken on October 15? Published 12:24 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Can we expect Filip Forsberg finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators take on the Seattle Kraken at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg 2023-24 stats and insights

In 36 of 82 games last season, Forsberg scored — and 10 times he scored multiple goals.

He scored one goal versus the Kraken last season in three games (13 shots).

Forsberg recorded 13 goals and 19 assists on the power play.

He posted a 13.8% shooting percentage, taking 4.2 shots per game.

Kraken 2023-24 defensive stats

The Kraken allowed 232 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking eighth in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Kraken did not shut out an opponent last season. They averaged 22.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

