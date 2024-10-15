Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Kraken on October 15? Published 12:24 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Can we anticipate Jonathan Marchessault finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators face off with the Seattle Kraken at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault 2023-24 stats and insights

Marchessault scored in 29 of 82 games last season, and had multiple goals in 10 of those games.

He scored three goals against the Kraken last season in four games (17 shots).

Marchessault posted eight goals and nine assists on the power play.

Marchessault’s shooting percentage last season was 15.8%. He averaged 3.2 shots per game.

Kraken 2023-24 defensive stats

The Kraken gave up 232 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in league action.

The Kraken did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 22.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

