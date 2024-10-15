Will Levis Fantasy Projections: Week 7 vs. the Bills Published 1:46 pm Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Quarterback Will Levis is looking at a matchup against the 15th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (210.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, when his Tennessee Titans play the Buffalo Bills, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Should Levis be someone that you plug into your fantasy football lineup this week for his matchup against the Bills? Before making that call, here’s a glimpse at the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Levis Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

Projected Fantasy Points: 12.5

Game Day & Time: October 20, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

TV Channel: CBS

Will Levis Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 6.7 19-for-32 127 1 2 4 36 0 Week 2 @Jets 11.5 19-for-28 192 1 1 4 38 0 Week 3 @Packers 13.6 26-for-34 260 2 2 3 12 0 Week 4 @Dolphins -0.5 3-for-4 25 0 1 2 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 7.3 16-for-27 95 1 1 3 15 0

Will Levis Fantasy Stats

So far in 2024, Levis is 31st at his position and 130th in the league in fantasy points, with 38.6 (7.7 per game).

In his past three games, Levis is 45-of-65 for 380 yards, with three touchdowns and four interceptions and has rushed for 32 yards on eight carries. He has accumulated 20.4 fantasy points (6.8 per game).

Will Levis accumulated 13.6 fantasy points — 26-of-34 (76.5%), 260 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs — in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, his best game of the season.

In his worst game of the season, Levis finished with -0.5 fantasy points — 3-of-4 (75%), 25 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT. That was in Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins.

