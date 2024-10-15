Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Kraken on October 15? Published 12:24 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024

On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Seattle Kraken. Is Roman Josi going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi 2023-24 stats and insights

In 20 of 82 games last season, Josi scored — and three times he scored multiple goals.

He attempted 11 shots in three games against the Kraken last season, and scored three goals.

On the power play, he scored nine goals while picking up 24 assists.

Josi averaged 3.3 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 8.6%.

Kraken 2023-24 defensive stats

Defensively, the Kraken were one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, conceding 232 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank eighth.

The Kraken did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 22.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

