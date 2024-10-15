Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Kraken on October 15?
Published 12:24 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024
On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Seattle Kraken. Is Roman Josi going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Josi 2023-24 stats and insights
- In 20 of 82 games last season, Josi scored — and three times he scored multiple goals.
- He attempted 11 shots in three games against the Kraken last season, and scored three goals.
- On the power play, he scored nine goals while picking up 24 assists.
- Josi averaged 3.3 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 8.6%.
Kraken 2023-24 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Kraken were one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, conceding 232 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank eighth.
- The Kraken did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 22.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
