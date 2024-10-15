Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Kraken on October 15? Published 12:24 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Can we anticipate Ryan O’Reilly finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators match up against the Seattle Kraken at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly 2023-24 stats and insights

O’Reilly scored in 23 of 82 games last season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In three games versus the Kraken last season, he attempted four shots, but did not score a goal.

O’Reilly posted 14 goals and 14 assists on the power play.

He took 2.2 shots per game, sinking 14.4% of them.

Kraken 2023-24 defensive stats

The Kraken gave up 232 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL action.

The Kraken did not secure a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 22.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

