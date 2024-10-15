Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Kraken on October 15?
Published 12:24 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Can we anticipate Ryan O’Reilly finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators match up against the Seattle Kraken at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
O’Reilly 2023-24 stats and insights
- O’Reilly scored in 23 of 82 games last season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- In three games versus the Kraken last season, he attempted four shots, but did not score a goal.
- O’Reilly posted 14 goals and 14 assists on the power play.
- He took 2.2 shots per game, sinking 14.4% of them.
Kraken 2023-24 defensive stats
- The Kraken gave up 232 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL action.
- The Kraken did not secure a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 22.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
