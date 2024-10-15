Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Kraken on October 15?

Published 12:24 am Tuesday, October 15, 2024

By Data Skrive

Will Ryan O'Reilly Score a Goal Against the Kraken on October 15?

Can we anticipate Ryan O’Reilly finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators match up against the Seattle Kraken at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Kraken?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

O’Reilly 2023-24 stats and insights

  • O’Reilly scored in 23 of 82 games last season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • In three games versus the Kraken last season, he attempted four shots, but did not score a goal.
  • O’Reilly posted 14 goals and 14 assists on the power play.
  • He took 2.2 shots per game, sinking 14.4% of them.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Kraken 2023-24 defensive stats

  • The Kraken gave up 232 total goals (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL action.
  • The Kraken did not secure a shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 22.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Kraken game info

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Player Props

Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Kraken on October 15?

Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Kraken on October 15?

Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Kraken on October 15?

Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Kraken on October 15?

Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Kraken on October 15?

Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Kraken on October 15?

Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Kraken on October 15?

Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Kraken on October 15?

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup